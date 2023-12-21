Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

