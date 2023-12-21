Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DENN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,204,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Denny’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

