Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) PT at $43.50

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.