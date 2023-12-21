Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 790,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,533. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

