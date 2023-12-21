Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $26.35 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

