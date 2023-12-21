Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,782. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.