Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 133,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 63,688 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

