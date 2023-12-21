Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,644. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

