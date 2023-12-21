Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 813 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,072. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

