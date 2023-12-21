CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CalAmp Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.22 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

