CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CalAmp Trading Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.22 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
