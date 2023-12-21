Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.