Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$124.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

