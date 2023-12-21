Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO opened at $433.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.