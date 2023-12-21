Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking stock opened at $3,469.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,542.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,079.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,992.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

