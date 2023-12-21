Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $12.63 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.