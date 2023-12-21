Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $34.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after buying an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.