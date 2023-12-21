Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VUG opened at $310.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.33 and its 200-day moving average is $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

