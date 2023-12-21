Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $132.74 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

