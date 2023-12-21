Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 660 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $275.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.17 and its 200-day moving average is $251.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $281.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.