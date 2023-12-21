Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.
About Cardinal Energy
