Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

