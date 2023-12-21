Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,388.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,388 ($17.55) and last traded at GBX 1,362 ($17.23), with a volume of 329510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,331 ($16.83).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital raised Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.2 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,299 ($16.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,546,500 ($5,749,968.38). Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.