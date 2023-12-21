Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 16,151,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 35,293,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after buying an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

