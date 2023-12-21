Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $55.45

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.45, but opened at $58.65. Carvana shares last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 2,365,753 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Carvana Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

