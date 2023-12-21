CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $448.79 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00009996 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $448.79 million and approximately $718,356.51 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,002.80 or 0.99969042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.48243071 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $719,047.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.