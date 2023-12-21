Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.