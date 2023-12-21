Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 225,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 122,727 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.