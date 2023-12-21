CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.02.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CESDF stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- What is a SEC Filing?
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.