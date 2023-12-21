CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.02.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

