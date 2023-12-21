CGN Advisors LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 167,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in RTX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 6,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RTX by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

