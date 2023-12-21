CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.