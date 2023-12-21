CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.98 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.