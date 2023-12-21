CGN Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 210.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after buying an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

