CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.