CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
