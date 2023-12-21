CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.