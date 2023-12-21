CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 3,121 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

