Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.34.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. Research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
