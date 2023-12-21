Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,189,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 5,612,464 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $21.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.