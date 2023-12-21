Christopher James Berlet Purchases 100,000 Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher James Berlet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canuc Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 50,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 7,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$980.00.

Canuc Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE:CDA opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. Canuc Resources Co. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.20.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.