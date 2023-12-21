Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $253.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $218.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.