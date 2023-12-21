Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.60.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $576.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

