Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.350-14.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $583.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.25. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $537.60.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

