Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.35-14.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.48-9.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $553.66 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $576.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.59 and a 200-day moving average of $509.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

