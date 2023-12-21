Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 6.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 903,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,778,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.30 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

