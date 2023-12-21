Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 6.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 903,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,778,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Clover Health Investments Stock Down 6.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.30 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- What is a Dividend King?
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.