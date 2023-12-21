Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $68.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

