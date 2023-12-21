Collective Family Office LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000.

VOX stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $118.43.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

