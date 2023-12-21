Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $275.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

