Collective Family Office LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

