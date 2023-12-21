Collective Family Office LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.76 and its 200-day moving average is $406.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $438.22.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.