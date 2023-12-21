Collective Family Office LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.76 and its 200-day moving average is $406.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $438.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

