Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 75.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.06 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.