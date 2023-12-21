Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 75.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.06 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
