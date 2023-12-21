Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.25 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $167.63 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.80. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

