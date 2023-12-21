Contrasting Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) & PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $498.99 million 5.62 $91.39 million $2.56 22.86 PTC Therapeutics $698.80 million 2.92 -$559.02 million ($8.65) -3.13

Profitability

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 22.50% 26.68% 13.60% PTC Therapeutics -80.40% N/A -43.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 PTC Therapeutics 5 6 3 0 1.86

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.44%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats PTC Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It offers Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection for use with patient controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation; and Vasopressin to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the European Economic Area and the United States, as well as to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Brazil and Russia; commercializes Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean; and markets Evrysdi for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and older in Brazil. The company's splicing platform includes PTC518, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease; bio-e platform, such as vatiquinone and utreloxastat; metabolic platform comprising sepiapterin; gene therapy platform, including an asset targeting Friedreich ataxia; oncology platform, such as Unesbulin; and other multi-platform. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

